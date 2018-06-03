Portuguese Magalhaes wins Acropolis Rally

Portugal’s Bruno Magalhaes won on Sunday the 2018 Acropolis Rally in Greece that forms part of the European Rally Championship.



On the wheel of a Skoda Fabia R5, Magalhaes drove rather cautiously in the four stages of Sunday to preserve his lead from Saturday and win the race on the rough terrain of the Greek gravel roads.



He finished 29.1 seconds ahead of Hungary’s Norbert Herczig, and 1 minute and 37 seconds ahead of Poland’s Hubert Ptaszek, both driving a Skoda Fabia R5 too.



Cypriot Simos Galatariotis was fifth, while the top Greek was “El Nak Jr” who finished 17th.