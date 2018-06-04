Posidonia international shipping exhibition opens on Monday



The 2018 Posidonia maritime exhibition is to open on Monday evening, breaking new records with 1,920 exhibitors from 82 countries and with a strong Chinese presence.

The biennial shipping event, which is to run through Friday at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center in Spata, near Athens International Airport, is to be launched by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras with addresses from the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc, and Theodore Veniamis, president of the Union of Greek Shipowners.

China’s presence at the event will be the strongest once again, Theodore Vokos, executive director of Posidonia Exhibitions, told Xinhua news agency last Thursday.

The Chinese is the largest of the 22 national pavilions, while over 170 stands representing Chinese companies have been set up.

There are also 60 exhibitors from companies in the information technology industry, offering a range of solutions for the marine industry such as automated ports and marine smart ships.