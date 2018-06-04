Gov't: possible non-participation of IMF in Greek program will not impact credibility of bailout exit

The possible non-participation of the International Monetary Fund in the Greek program will not impact the credibility of Greece's scheduled bailout exit in the summer, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Monday.

Asked whether he was concerned that the so-called Washington Group failed to reach a conclusion over the weekend as regards the prospects for a lightening of Greek debt, Tzanakopoulos said, "not at all, quite the opposite" in comments to 24/7 radio station.

In any case, the lightening of Greece's debt burden has been laid out in a Eurogroup decision in June last year and is not up for debate, he said.

As for the IMF, its participation or not in the Greek program "is for it to decide," he said, adding that he believed it would "in no way impact the credibility of the country's exit from a fiscal adjustment program."