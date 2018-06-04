Anarchist group hits second time in a day, targeting professor's office
In the second initiative in one day, members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas barged into the Athens office of Dimitris Kaliambakos, a professor at the National Technical University of Athens.
In a statement posted on an anarchist website, the group expressed its opposition to oil exploration in Epirus, a subject on which Kaliambakos has spoken on extensively in public.
The group accused the government of promoting policies that would lead to an "immeasurable ecological disaster."
Citing a recent oil spill off the Saronic Gulf and a controversial gold mine in Skouries, northern Greece, the group said it would not "remain silent opposite such a crime."