This year's Technopolis Jazz Festival at the City of Athens's cultural complex in the downtown Gazi district features 21 bands, including acts from around Greece, as well as Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, among others. Doors open daily at 5 p.m. and close at midnight, and admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 213.010.9300