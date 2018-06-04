Cyprus Missing | Athens | June 5-8

The Michael Cacoyannis Foundation is hosting an exhibition from June 5 to 8 on the long search for hundreds of people who went missing in Cyprus during Turkey's invasion of the island's north in 1974. “In the Shadow of Their Absence,” which opens at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, comprises photographs of victims, their families and search efforts. On Wednesday, June 8, there will be a conference on the subject with experts including Christiana Zinonos from the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP), starting at 5 p.m. And on Friday, June 8, there will be a screening at 8 p.m. of Cacoyannis's documentary “Attila ’74” on the subject. Admission is free of charge and opening hours for the exhibition are 6 to 10 p.m.

Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos,

Tavros, tel 210.341.8550, www.mcf.gr