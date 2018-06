The Dubai Maritime City Authority’s (DMCA) pavilion at Posidonia 2018, the shipping fair that opens on Monday night at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center, features all the new and ambitious initiatives that have earned Dubai a place among the five most competitive and attractive maritime centers in the world.



“Innovation Quay” is of special significance among these initiatives and will certainly be a key attraction at the biannual exhibition.



An integrated facility for major manufacturers and research institutions to conduct field studies and create new experiences using the latest innovative technologies, such as drones, 3D technology and smart and self-driving ships, “Innovation Quay” promotes the United Arab Emirates as one of the most innovative countries in the world.



The project complements the DMCA’s drive to instill creativity in the sector and further enhance the maritime community in line with the demands of the 21st century.



The initiative highlights the aspirations of Dubai’s government to establish a sustainable maritime sector, capable of meeting the sustainable development goals of the Emirate of Dubai.