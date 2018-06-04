Man caught with 51 kilos of marijuana near Ioannina

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday on drug smuggling charges after police found 51 kilograms of marijuana in his car in the region of Pogoni in Ioannina, northwestern Greece.



According to reports, the suspect – an Albanian national – was arrested after a car chase which began after he refused to stop when signaled to do so by police.



The suspect was nabbed after having abandoned the car and tried to make a run for it.



He also reportedly had an alleged accessory with him who managed to elude police when they both ran away from the vehicle.