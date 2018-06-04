Dozens of refugees rescued off coast of Lesvos

A total of 88 migrants and refugees were found and rescued by a Frontex vessel and the Greek coast guard off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Monday in two separate operations.



The Frontex vessel rescued 31 people in an inflatable motorized dinghy in the sea off Cape Korakas.



The passengers were transferred to the port of Mytilene while the 16-year-old skipper of the dinghy was arrested.



Shortly after, a coast guard patrol boat intercepted another dinghy in the same area with 57 people who were also transported to Mytilene.



Meanwhile, on Sunday, 60 asylum seekers landed at a bay near the town of Siteia on the island of Crete.



Local reports said that the asylum seekers, including nine minors, were on a sailing boat off the eastern coast of the island, near the village of Zakros, and that many of them swam to shore where they were collected by local authorities.



Asylum seekers that are found to have no documents will be transferred to Athens.



Police confiscated the sailing boat and arrested two men on charges of people smuggling.