Assessment of civil servants launched electronically to avoid reactions

The Administrative Reconstruction Ministry launched on Monday the evaluation of its public sector employees for 2017, which will be conducted electronically for the first time, in an effort to avoid attempts by unions to boycott the process.



Greece is required by the terms of its bailout program to implement the evaluation scheme for civil servants.

A series of governments have launched successive half-hearted initiatives to overhaul the civil service, but efforts have been hindered by labor unions exhorting employees of state agencies not to submit the assessment forms demanded by the ministry and the civil service union ADEDY.



The assessment will be conducted in three phases, during which each employee and his or her two supervisors will complete the evaluation form by July 13. The procedure must be completed by the end of July.

The form will include their qualifications, any training received over the year the assessment relates to, a brief description of the work completed by the department the employee works in and a score based on specific criteria - knowledge of their work, interest and creativity, behavior and efficiency.