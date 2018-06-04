New wing added to the Gennadius Library

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt (center) poses at the inauguration of the new wing of the Gennadius Library at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens (ASCSA), Monday. Library director Maria Georgopoulou is to his right and ASCSA director Jenifer Neils and benefactor Deno Macricostas to his left. The new wing, named after War of Independence hero Ioannis Makriyannis, is part of plans to expand and modernize the library. Opened in 1926, the institution holds a diverse collection of over 120,000 books and rare bindings, archives, manuscripts and artworks. [Haris Akriviadis]