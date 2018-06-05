If the past is any guide, tolerating lawlessness and violence will only lead to more lawlessness and more violence.

When the culprits feel that they can get away with their antisocial and lawbreaking behavior, they naturally have no qualms about indulging in more of the same behavior.

There is nothing out there that can really shock us anymore as a society. Whether it’s an arson attack against a police bus or an attack on a diplomatic bureau or residence, acts of this nature casually remain unpunished. They have become commonplace.

Everyone knows that the police can do their job – if they are actually allowed to.