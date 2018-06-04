ATHEX: Moderate rise on day of quiet trade on stock market

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) started the week with a particularly quiet session, featuring low trading volume and mild gains for the majority of stocks.

The ATHEX general index ended at 778.57 points, adding 0.23 percent to Friday’s 776.77 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.16 percent to 2,047.58 points.

The banks index inched 0.38 percent higher, as Piraeus rose 2.18 percent and Alpha advanced 0.92 percent, while National slipped 0.64 percent and Eurobank gave up 0.26 percent.

The day’s earners included Public Power Corporation (up 4.56 percent) and Jumbo (up 1.70 percent), as OTE telecom fell 1.70 percent and Hellenic Exchanges conceded 1.12 percent.

In total 62 stocks posted gains, 43 sustained losses and 24 ended unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 31.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 57.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.53 percent to close at 70.06 points.