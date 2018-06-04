The industrial action port worker unions have called for Wednesday at docks II and III of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) are threatening yet another blockade of the country’s main port.

The management of the Athens-listed company, owned by China’s Cosco, is once again expected to resort to justice against the strike, requesting that it be deemed illegal, to avoid a repetition of the major problems in the operations of the port seen last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

OLP management sources say they expect the shipping minister “to fulfill the pledges he gave last week to the Chinese ambassador and to enforce legality.” The ministry says legality will be preserved, but in all directions.

The problem is centered around the fact that a relatively small share of workers at the container terminal aim to block docks II and III, preventing the majority of employees from entering, to say nothing of customs workers and trucks.

The same sources add that, last week, approximately 1,000 trucks, 800 customs officials, 100 employees of major shipping company agencies, 300 workers at Piraeus Container Terminal and 1,300 port workers contracted by other companies were prevented from entering.