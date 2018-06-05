A bill containing the last 14 so-called prior actions Greece needs to enact before it can pass the fourth and final review of its bailout program is expected to go to Parliament on Friday.

Sources have suggested that the legislation will be fast-tracked so that lawmakers can debate its content next Monday and Tuesday, and a vote can take place before the end of next week, possibly on Thursday, June 14.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said that he wants the new measures to be ratified by June 15 at the latest, in the hope that a meeting of eurozone finance ministers the following week, on June 21, will make tangible progress on the issue of Greek debt relief.

Greece also hopes to have more clarity by then concerning the International Monetary Fund’s involvement in the program.

The legislation lawmakers will have to approve next week, however, contains several controversial reforms, including further cuts to pensions.