Zaev says phone conversation with Tsipras ‘a matter of days’

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said Tuesday he was optimistic of a successful outcome in name talks with Greece, adding that he would be speaking with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras by phone within “a matter of days.”

“Let’s not go into details. It is only a matter of days. After I have spoken with my counterpart, the public will be informed,” Zaev was quoted as saying, adding that the issue of name talks was “sensitive” and he preferred to remain “cautious.”

FYROM and Greece have been holding talks to resolve the long-running row over the use by the former Yugoslav republic of the name "Macedonia," which Greece says implies a territorial claim because its northern province has the same name.