Greek authorities rescue 34 migrants from islet in river

Greek authorities say they have rescued 34 migrants, including seven children, who were trapped on an islet on the border river that separates Greece from Turkey.

Police said the migrants, who said they were from Syria, spent about two hours marooned on the islet on the Greek side of the Evros River. They were located after making an emergency call to Greek authorities on Tuesday morning.

It was unclear how they became stuck on the islet. The Evros is a major crossing point for migrants and refugees seeking to enter Greece – and thence move on to Europes prosperous heartland – from Turkey. [AP]