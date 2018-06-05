N17 hitman demands furloughs

Dimitris Koufodinas, the jailed former hitman of the now defunct November 17 urban terrorist group, who Tuesday entered the sixth day of a hunger strike to demand regular furloughs, refused to repent for his acts in comments published in a left-leaning newspaper.

“In any case the granting of furloughs does not require an expression of repentance,” he said.

“Even if it did though, I would not make one,” he told Efimerida ton Syntakton, citing his respect for “the history of the communist movement and the stance of thousands of fighters who remained standing despite the terrorism... that followed the [1946-49 Greek] civil war.”

“We take note of our action and refer to our mistakes but this is light years away from accepting that the state was right and is right,” he said, adding that “my failings do not include submission to mockery and blackmail.”

Koufodinas is serving 11 life sentences for his part in N17’s action.