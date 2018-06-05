Thessaloniki police protest firebomb attacks

The union of Thessaloniki police officers staged a demonstration Tuesday outside the city’s main courthouse in the wake of Saturday’s firebomb attack against a riot unit van which put the lives of some 20 officers at risk.

The van was transferring officers guarding the Turkish Consulate.

Holding banners, officers protested against what they called “murderous attacks” against their colleagues and accused the state of “indifference.”

They said that since 2010, riot police units guarding the Turkish Consulate in Thessaloniki have been attacked at least 17 times without anyone ever getting arrested.

The head of the local union of police officers, Theodoros Tsairidis, said that riot police units have become targets.