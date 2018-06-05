Turbocharging service point to open at floating shipyard in Limassol

At the Posidonia 2018 shipping fair in Athens on Tuesday ABB Turbocharging Greece & Cyprus and Limassol-based Multimarine Services Ltd signed an agreement for an ABB turbocharging service point to open at the Cypriot company’s floating shipyard in Limassol in September.



The facility will provide best-in-class service for turbochargers and spare parts supplies inside the 120-meter dock that Multimarine Services will launch on June 15.



The Cypriot company’s officials told Kathimerini they intend to further expand the already broad range of services offered with the new shipyard, and added that this agreement will be mutually beneficial for the company and ABB, leader of the global industry.