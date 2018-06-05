New Athens park announced

On the occasion of World Environment Day Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced plans for the creation of a metropolitan park in the Athens suburb of Goudi.

Tsipras said the blueprint for the operation and management of the park will be ready by September.

“The first steps will be the delineation of the areas included in the metropolitan park, in cooperation with all the parties involved, namely the ministries of Defense and Finance, the Public Properties Company (ETAD), the municipalities and regional authorities,” Tsipras said.

The proposed area for the creation of the park covers an expanse of 400 hectares and belongs to 16 public authorities.