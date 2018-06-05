ATHEX: Stocks advance while trading remains thin

Greek stocks continued their ascent for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, as the international climate turned more favorable, although trading volume remains at particularly low levels more reminiscent of August than June.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 789.32 points, adding 1.38 percent to Monday’s 778.57 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.46 percent to 2,077.43 points and mid-caps outperformed, growing 2.37 percent.

The banks index climbed 1.24 percent, as Piraeus improved 3.91 percent, National rose 2.15 percent, Alpha advanced 0.61 percent and Eurobank edged up 0.26 percent.

A number of non-bank blue chips enjoyed notable gains, including Aegean Air (up 3.58 percent), ADMIE Holdings (2.97 percent), Motor Oil (2.46 percent), EYDAP (2.43 percent), Coca-Cola HBC (2.24 percent) and OTE (2.21 percent). Hellenic Exchanges fell 1.44 percent.

In total 72 stocks posted gains, 27 recorded losses and 24 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.8 million euros, up from Monday’s 31.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.14 percent to close at 70.16 points.