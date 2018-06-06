The decision by Greek judges on Monday to release the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to the country in the wake of the 2016 failed coup attempt against the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan strictly adheres to Greek legislation and European treaties.

After all, after the eight men landed on Greek territory, and there was no alternative.

The Turkish government refuses to realize this simple fact and has opted instead to invoke promises supposedly made by the government in Athens, raising tensions between the two countries to unacceptable levels.

It’s high time the European Union or some powerful EU member-state stepped into the fray in order to provide a solution, in accordance with European principles.