Hellenic Navy honors independence heroes

Hellenic Navy servicemen stand to attention on Tuesday during a ceremony on the Aegean island of Psara. The purpose of the ceremony was to mark the transfer to the island of the remains of three heroes of the Greek War of Independence, Laskarina Bouboulina, Constantinos Kanaris and Andreas Miaoulis. Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who attended the ceremony, caused a stir by saying that Greek territorial waters would be extended once the country’s exclusive economic zone is recognized. Later, sources said he meant Greece’s armed forces will continue to guard Greek territory. [ANA-MPA/Defense Ministry]