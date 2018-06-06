ND warns gov’t against making ‘heavy compromises’ in FYROM name talks

Conservative New Democracy on Wednesday said the Greek coalition government appeared willing to accept a heavy compromise in its negotiations with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name issue in order to stay in power.



In a statement, the main opposition accused the SYRIZA-led administration of undermining Greece’s bargaining power by labeling the national sensibilities of the vast majority of Greeks as far right ideology.



Any solution to the name row, the party said, must include a change to FYROM’s constitution and the removal of any references of an irredentist nature, including references to a “Macedonian” ethnicity and language.



“Our warning to [Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras is clear. He has no political legitimacy to commit our country to an international agreement that will be detrimental to [Greece’s] national interests,” ND said.



A total of 23 public rallies are to be organized Wednesday across Greece to express opposition to a compromise in the name talks.



The rallies are scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. in 16 towns and cities in Macedonia: Pella, Kavala, Drama, Serres, Kilkis, Polykastro, Lagada, Nea Moudania, Edessa, Florina, Kastoria, Kozani, Ptolemaida, Katerini, Veria and Siatista. Demonstrations will also be held in Larissa, Thiva, Ioannina, Rhodes, Hania, Corfu and Halkida.