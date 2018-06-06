Revenues from plastic bag levy reach 4 mln since Jan. 1

Revenues from the sale of plastic bags at Greek supermarkets have reached about 4 million euros since the initiative was launched on January 1, according to the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA).



According to data presented during a press conference on Tuesday to mark World Environment Day, the volume of plastic bags made available at supermarkets dropped by 76 percent in the first quarter.



IELKA said that the number of single-use plastic bags used by shoppers in Greece was projected to plummet from an annual 2.7-2.9 billion in 2017 to 1.2-1.4 billion in 2018.