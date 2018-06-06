Konstantin Kakanias | Athens | To September 15

In “That's Mine Bitch! Do Not Touch. Back Off,” Konstantin Kakanias revives his fictional heroine, Mrs Tependris, in a campaign for the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece and other adventures that address whether comedy is one of the best ways to explore the thornier questions of life and society. The show is split between two venues, the Rebecca Camhi Gallery (Tuesdays & Saturdays noon - 6 p.m., Wednesdays-Fridays noon - 8 p.m.) and Kalfayan (Mondays & Saturdays 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.).

Rebecca Camhi Gallery, 9 Leonidou,

Metaxourgeio, tel 210.523.3049;

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos,

Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679