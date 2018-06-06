Stella Kapezanou | Athens | To June 30

In her first solo show in her native Greece, “Brit Pond,” Stella Kapezanou takes a look at the eternal quest for happiness by exploring the melancholy undertones in colorful and sometimes humorous scenes of holidaymakers. The show at the Evripidis Gallery in Athens is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Evripidis Gallery, 10 Irakleitou & Skoufa,

Kolonaki, tel 210.361.5909