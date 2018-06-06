BBC's spy miniseries completes filming in Greece

Filming for the new British miniseries "The Little Drummer Girl," which is based on a new adaptation of the John Le Carre spy thriller, wrapped up in Greece after 24 days of shooting, the Greek Film Center (GFC) said on Wednesday.



"It has been an incredible experience to film ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ in the very locations described in John le Carré's book. The immense privilege of shooting at such historically and culturally important places such as the Acropolis or Temple of Poseidon cannot be understated," director Park Chan-wook told (GFC), describing his experience of filming in Greece.



"Greece, as the birthplace of Western drama, offers filmmakers a canvas of unique resonance and, for me, it is the perfect place to tell the story of Charlie (Pugh)", he added.



Executive producer and The Ink Factory co-CEO Simon Cornwell said the variety and scope of filming locations made it the perfect place to bring the story to life.



"We were able to shoot not only extraordinary scenes set in Greece, but scenes set in the Lebanon, Israel, Yugoslavia (as it then was) and Rome as well. The stunning locations we were able to choose would have justified coming to Greece under almost any circumstances, but on top of that, the generous support of numerous arms of government, and the highly-talented crew and support team at our wonderful partners Faliro House, has made the shoot one to remember and repeat”, he said.



The Little Drummer Girl was shot in Athens, Elefsina, Kinetta, the Acropolis and the Temple of Poseidon in Sounio.



The crew while filming in Greece consisted of 165 Greek crew members and 98 from the UK.



Filming of the miniseries was plagued by delays as Greece’s powerful Central Archaeological Council (KAS) had initially rejected a request to shoot scenes in ancient sites.



It reversed its decision after coming under fire from critics, including by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou, who condemned its stance as preventing the country from taking advantage of it cultural heritage and opportunities for worldwide publicity.



The new series of the high-paced thriller is co-produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and AMC and marks the television debut of Park Chan-wook (“Old Boy,” “The Handmaiden,” “Stoker”).



Greek production company Faliro House is also involved.



The six-part series stars Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard as the young actress holidaying in Greece and the Israeli agent who recruits her for a deadly covert mission.



It is to be broadcast in autumn this year in dozens of countries.