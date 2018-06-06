Mount Athos fire brought under control
A brush fire in a forested area near the Monastery of Chilandariou in the monastic community of Mount Athos, northern Greece, was brought under control by firefirghters on Wednesday.
According to reports, the blaze led to the deployment of 21 firemen, two water-dropping airplanes and five fire trucks.