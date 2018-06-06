Possible accessory to killing of 13-year-old girl arrested

Police said on Wednesday they arrested a 40-year-old Albanian national believed to be an accessory to the 34-year-old butcher who is suspected of firing the fatal shot that killed a 13-year-old girl in the region of Fthiotida on Monday night.



The incident occurred at a Roma camp near the town of Amfissa when the 34-year-old, who is still at large, allegedly fired a shotgun from a truck at another man, aged 35.



The shot, however, struck the 13-year-old, who was standing nearby. The suspect reportedly abandoned the truck about a kilometer-and-a-half away from the scene of the shooting, where police found it torched.



According to reports, the arrested 40-year-old was in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. There is reportedly no evidence to suggest that he was directly involved in the shooting.



The girl’s funeral took place on Wednesday in Amfissa amid a tense atmosphere as those present temporarily blocked the road leading to their camp and burnt tires.