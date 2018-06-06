Police and opposition decry escalation of lawlessness

In the wake of a series of attacks against police, opposition New Democracy lambasted the leftist-led government on Wednesday for failing to tackle lawlessness in Greece.

In a statement, the conservatives said the government was “downplaying – or, even worse, fomenting – the activity of groups in universities and all sorts of no-go areas,” and that it holds Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras personally responsible for the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday an anti-establishment group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s firebomb attack in Thessaloniki on a riot unit van used by police guarding the Turkish Consulate. A statement posted on an anarchist website, signed simply “insurgents,” said that “cops are a first obstacle, they are the armed guard of the establishment. And they are not indestructible.”

Meanwhile, the union of police officers (POASY) has called on Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas and the leadership of the Greek Police (ELAS) to attend a meeting to discuss the escalation of firebomb attacks.

“In recent months we have all witnessed the escalation of organized attacks with Molotov cocktails against police in Athens, Thessaloniki and other cities,” the union said in a statement, adding that “the fact that we have no victims in no way means that we should be complacent and inactive,” it said.

POASY said it has extended the same invitation to Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou and Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis.