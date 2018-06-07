The highly unpopular ENFIA property tax is for many citizens a trap of sorts and totally unfair. An untold number of property owners have found themselves paying high tax rates for properties they either purchased before the crisis – when a different set of rules applied – or have inherited and have been unable to rent out.



Most of the people who have opted to sell their properties in order to avoid the high tax premium have found it extremely difficult to do so, while those that have inherited homes from their parents and family members say that it has been a curse for them.



Of course the current leftist-led government cannot be held responsible for the ENFIA tax. However, it is guilty of doing its utmost to exploit the issue in a bid to lure the votes of traditionally centrist party supporters who became desperate.



Today the government is feeling the rage of struggling property owners now realize that SYRIZA’s pledge to scrap the tax before the 2015 election was nothing but an empty promise.