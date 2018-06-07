Greece is optimistic about prospects for a debt relief deal this month that will make its post-bailout return to bond markets credible along with EU monitoring and a cash buffer, a Greek government official said on Thursday.



Greece is in talks with its euro zone and IMF lenders on Thursday in Paris about hammering out later this month a debt relief deal.



Athens aims to bring a cash buffer to up to 20 billion euros ($23.65 billion), which would permit Greece to abstain from tapping markets for more than two years if issuing conditions are not favorable, the official said.



Greece will commit to sticking to existing fiscal and reform targets though no new conditions would be imposed, the official said.



Return of profits euro zone central banks made on Greek government bonds to Greece would hinge on meeting those targets.



The official said he was optimistic loans will be extended under the debt relief deal euro zone finance ministers aim to agree on June 21. [Reuters]