Turkey orders Navy ships to be on alert in the Aegean, Anadolu reports

Ankara is beefing up security in the Aegean to “prevent possible provocative actions” from Greece, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, the Turkish Navy has ordered one frigate and two gunboats to be on alert around the clock, along with a special underwater forces team (SAT).



Anadolu reports that Turkey’s Naval Forces Command increased the measures in response to what it claims to be Greece's attempts to stoke tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea.