November 17 shooter taken to hospital after 7-day hunger strike

Dimitris Koufontinas, the jailed hitman of the now defunct November 17 terrorist group, was transferred from Korydallos prison to hospital on Thursday, facing health problems following a seven-day hunger strike.



Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his part in the murders of N17, is demanding regular furloughs and the abolition of the Supreme Court prosecutor’s veto power over his requests for prison leave.



He recently submitted a third request for a leave which was denied. Two previous requests for two-day furloughs had been granted.