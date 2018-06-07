ND blasts government for lack of information on FYROM talks

The main opposition slammed the government on Thursday for the lack of information on the ongoing talks between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), following statements of the country’s former foreign minister.



FYROM’s former Foreign Minister and opposition VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki said on Facebook on Wednesday that Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev were ready to sign a deal ending the decades-old name row on Friday.



“The obvious aim of Mr. Tsipras and [Foreign Minister Nikos] Kotzias is to present the country and its citizens with a fait accompli,” the party said in a press release.



“We warn the prime minister once again: He does not have the political legitimacy to bind the country, and he will bear full and sole responsibility if he consents to a deal that would undermine Greece’s interests,” it added.



Responding to ND, the foreign ministry said it “is not competent, nor is it its duty” to brief the main opposition on statements made by FYROM’s opposition party and called on ND to ask VMRO-DPMNE, its sister party, for clarifications over Milososki’s statements.