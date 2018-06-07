Julien Gosselin | Athens | June 7 & 8

Photo: Fernandez Jean Louis

Young French director Julien Gosselin is back at the Greek Festival with “1993,” a play by emerging French writer Aurelien Bellanger, which draws parallels between CERN's particle accelerator and the Channel Tunnel and asks what happened between 1993 and 2007 for the will to build a continent of gentleness and welcome end up as that of an exploding world. The showsat the Athens Concert Hall start at 9 p.m. and are in French with Greek surtitles. Tickets cost 20 and 25 euros and can be booked at www.greekfestival.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali &

Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.233