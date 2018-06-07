Suspected migrant smuggler arrested at Iraklio Airport

A 31-year-old foreign national was arrested on Thursday in Iraklio on Crete on charges of arranging to smuggle illegal immigrants out of the country and forgery.



According to police, the suspect was arrested at Iraklio Airport along with a man, aged 24, and a 48-year-old woman, whom he had supplied with forged travel documents so that they could fly to Germany.



The two would-be travelers were found in possession of Syrian and Swedish travel documents.



No further details were available yesterday other than that all three were to appear before a local prosecutor.