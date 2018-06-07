Apartment drug lab discovered in Kallithea

A fully equipped hydroponic lab where cannabis plants were being cultivated was found in an apartment in Kallithea, southern Athens, on Thursday by authorities who also arrested two foreign nationals.



The illegal lab was discovered during police raids of apartments in Kallithea, Nea Smyrni and Glyfada.



According to reports, the lab was found in the basement of a ground-floor apartment.



Police seized 470 plants and 12 kilograms of marijuana.



Police said the two men had been producing marijuana for years with profits exceeding 350,000 euros.