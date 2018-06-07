Police break up Attica robbery gang

A coordinated police raid led to the unraveling on Thursday of a gang that carried out dozens of burglaries and robberies at holiday homes and warehouses in eastern Attica.



Police arrested four foreign nationals aged between 39 and 61.



The gang, whose primary target areas were Oropos, Nea Politeia, Sykaminos Malakasa and Avlona, has been linked to at least 60 burglaries and robberies.