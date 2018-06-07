NEWS |

 
Con woman promised well-paid embassy jobs

TAGS: Crime, Athens

Police in Athens have arrested a 57-year-old woman for promising people high-paid jobs at foreign embassies in Athens in exchange for money.

According to police sources, the woman has been connected to at least eight cases which earned her a profit of around 280,000 euros over a period of two years.

The woman, who has a record for similar crimes, appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday.

