The Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP), which is responsible for public sector hirings, on Thursday denied claims that it handed confidential files to ministers containing the names and professional qualifications of candidates for dozens of general secretariat posts.



ASEP said it only divulged lists with the candidates’ names and qualifications, instead of their application files.



The disclaimer came after New Democracy’s shadow minister of administrative reform, Giorgos Georgandas, revealed documents to back claims of efforts in the leftist-led government to manipulate the public sector hiring process in order to accommodate cronies in key posts.