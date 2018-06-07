Palimpsest of Memory| Athens | To June 9

Skoufa Gallery is hosting a new solo show by Lina Pigadioti-Tzima. Curated by Dr Sozita Goudouna, “Palimpsest of Memory” features mixed-media works exploring the artist’s views on local politics and the ephemeral conditions of contemporary life, among others. Like the palimpsest, the artist’s works showcase multiple layers which are presented primarily through novel, as well as more established, collage techniques. The exhibition ends on Saturday, June 9.

Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa,

tel 210.364.3025, www.skoufagallery.gr