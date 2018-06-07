Athens International Airport named world’s second best in 2018

Athens International Airport (AIA) has been ranked the world’s second best airport in 2018 by AirHelp, a company that helps passengers with compensation claims for delayed, canceled or overbooked flights.

In AirHelp’s chart ranking international airports from best to worst, AIA received an overall score of 8.69 out of 10, behind Hamad Airport in Doha, Qatar with 8.77 and ahead of Haneda Airport in Tokyo with 8.63.

The rankings of 141 airports were based on on-time performance and quality of service, as well as feedback on Twitter.

AIA received a score of 9.3 for on-time performance, 8.6 for service quality and 6.4 for claim processing.

In AirHelp’s ranking of 72 airlines, Aegean Airlines came seventh with an overall score of 8.19 – 9 for on-time performance, 8.3 for service quality and 7.4 for claim processing. Qatar, Lufthansa and Etihad were the top three, with scores of 9.08, 8.57 and 8.43.