Athens hosts major cyber security exercise

More than 900 European cyber security experts representing 300 agencies and organizations took part this week in ‘Cyber Europe 2018,’ a 48-hour exercise hosted by the local branch of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) in Maroussi, northern Athens. A total of 30 countries took part in the exercise for managing cyber attacks on key infrastructure targets like airports. The simulated scenario took two years to develop and foresaw an escalation from a local to a national and European level. [ENISA]