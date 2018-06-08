Something is terribly wrong with the negotiations between Athens and Skopje concerning settling the dispute over the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Either the agreement that has been touted as coming close to the final stretch was very badly prepared or FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is having a hard time convincing the public and politicians in his country that it is necessary.

The problem is that the situation keeps getting muddled and Greek public opinion, as well as the leaders of the country’s opposition parties, are being left in the dark with regard to developments.

The Greek government, meanwhile, is calling for support for a phantom agreement.

The only way to describe it is theater of the absurd.