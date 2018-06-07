ND lambasts gov’t after attack on MP’s office

Greece’s conservative opposition hammered the leftist-led government on Thursday after an attack by self-styled anarchists on the office of New Democracy MP Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

“What more, one wonders, needs to happen for the government to realize its obvious responsibilities?” the party said in a statement.

An unknown number of assailants had earlier stormed into the building in the center of the capital, spray-painting slogans and scattering fliers in solidarity with convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas, currently on hunger strike.

The MP said the assailants left the scene after a guard fired a warning shot in the air. No injuries were reported.

Varvitsiotis posted footage of the incident on Twitter.

The government has come under fire from the opposition for failing to curb a spike in violence and lawlessness, including several high-profile attacks by anti-establishment group Rouvikonas.