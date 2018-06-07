ATHEX: Market has its fingers crossed

The question of the International Monetary Fund’s participation in the Greek program – right at its very end – remains open, and the local market is eagerly awaiting developments in this direction. As a result there was very little action on Thursday at the Athens Exchange (ATHEX). The benchmark registered a small decline despite early gains, while the mid-cap index and the majority of stocks headed higher.

The ATHEX general index ended at 778.62 points, shedding 0.31 percent from Wednesday’s 781.05 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.64 percent to 2,040.63 points, while mid-caps advanced 0.20 percent.

The banks index underperformed, ending 1.81 percent lower. Alpha fell 2.75 percent, Eurobank dropped 1.78 percent and National gave up 1.77 percent, while Piraeus grew 1.18 percent.

Mytilineos rose 2.06 percent, Titan advanced 2.01 percent and Jumbo added 1.54 percent, as OTE slumped 2.22 percent and PPC lost 2.05 percent.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 45 endured losses and 26 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 37.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 31 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.06 percent to close at 69.10 points.