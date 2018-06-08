Probe launched into anarchist attack on ND MP’s office

The state security agency is carrying out an investigation into Thursday’s attack by anti-establishment activists on the downtown Athens office of conservative lawmaker Militiadis Varvitsiotis.

Investigators will be looking into the causes and circumstances of the attack, which involved five or six of a group of 30 or so assailants who swept into the leafy upscale Kolonaki street barging into the office’s apartment building to spray-paint slogans and scatter fliers in solidarity with jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

They will also be questioning the security guard at the New Democracy MP’s office, as he used his weapon to fire a warning shot in the air to disperse the assailants from his car beneath the building where he was waiting for Varvitsiotis.

Police sources, meanwhile, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the office next to that of Varvitsiotis houses an association of judges and prosecutors, and had its lock broken during the assault on the Gennadiou Street building, suggesting that it may have been a target as well.